New Military Command Structure Explained: What Does Chief of Defence Forces Do?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s military command structure is poised for major shake-up as the government has introduced the 27th constitutional amendment in the Senate, proposing that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also take on the role of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

The move triggered intense debate over whether the Air Force and Navy will now fall under the Army Chief’s command or continue to operate independently. According to the draft amendment, the new post of “Chief of Defence Forces” will replace the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and take on an active, operational role, coordinating strategic planning and joint operations across the three military services.

Additionally, the amendment proposes creation of a “National Strategic Command”, whose head will be appointed on the recommendation of the CDF or Army Chief.

Pakistani journalist Umar Cheema shared a post online, saying “Are the Air Force and Navy Chiefs being placed under the Army Chief? If you have created CDF post, it should replace CJCSC, and not be merged with Army Chief.”

Defence Ministry officials have clarified that the Air Force and Navy remain fully autonomous, and the amendment does not affect their constitutional powers. Each service chief will continue to exercise full command and operational authority under Article 243 and their respective service laws. Navy and Air Force representation in the National Command Authority, Defence Committee of the Cabinet, and strategic forums remains intact.

CDF role is intended to provide civilian leadership with unified military advice and ensure coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force in joint operations and strategic planning, similar to practices in other countries. He emphasized that this would not interfere with the legal command structures of any service.

As per sources, CDF will not place any service under Army command. Instead, it will coordinate multi-domain operations and strategic decisions while each service continues under its own laws. The appointment of the CDF, like the Army Chief, will be made by the President on the Prime Minister’s advice.

The new post would strengthen institutional balance, not weaken it, and that Navy and Air Force chiefs will remain independent and autonomous.

Lately, there was misunderstanding that other services are subordinate to the Army. The position of CDF should be a separate appointment, independent of the Army Chief.

The amendment also clarifies the status of honorary ranks. Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet are lifelong titles, retaining all privileges and uniforms, but they do not affect the fixed five-year term of the Army Chief. Only Parliament can revoke these titles; the Prime Minister cannot.