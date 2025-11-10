Trump announces $2,000 per person dividend for Americans from tariff revenue

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump announced that a significant portion of additional revenue from tariffs will be distributed to American citizens in the form of dividends.

Sharing the news on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said every American citizen will receive at least $2,000, though high-income individuals will not benefit from this scheme.

He added the country earning trillions of dollars, and very soon, we will begin paying off $37 trillion in debt. Every person, except the wealthiest, will get at least $2,000.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump wrote on X.

The announcement comes as the US Supreme Court reviews the legality of Trump’s tariff policies, which several lower courts have previously deemed partially unlawful.

In October, Trump had suggested giving $1,000 to $2,000 to citizens, claiming that his tariff measures could generate over $1 trillion annually in revenue for the country.