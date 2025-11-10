Study in Spain: Fully Funded Scholarships at Comillas University 2026 for Pakistanis

MADRID – Studying in Europe is dream of thousands of students as what could be better than roaming in streets buzzing with energy, the scent of fresh coffee wafting from cafés, and a world-class university just around the corner.

This is life time opportunity for Pakistani students as Universidad Pontificia Comillas, is offering fully funded scholarships for 2026, inviting international students to pursue a transformative journey in the heart of capital.

School of Economics and Business of top private university in Madrid is offering two exclusive PhD scholarships, providing 4-year fully funded program in some of today’s most cutting-edge academic fields like business, economics, sustainability, innovation, and regional competitiveness.

Research Opportunities

Scholarships are available in specialized areas:

Continuous Improvement in Human Resources

Finance and Commodity Markets (co-supervised with University of Strathclyde)

Digital Economy

Circular Economy and Energy

Banking Regulation

Spirituality, Human–Animal Relations, and Social Change (co-supervised with Manchester Metropolitan University)

Full Scholarship Details

Recipients will enjoy exceptional financial and academic support, including:

€23,463.30 annual salary (gross)

90% tuition fee waiver

Access to Spanish health insurance

Laptop and office space

Subsidized canteen and gym facilities

Funding for conferences, research trips, and international collaborations

Full-time employment contract (37.5 hours/week) for 4 years

Who Can Apply?

Hold a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree (minimum 300 ECTS credits)

Demonstrate C1-level English proficiency

Provide outstanding academic records

Submit an original research proposal aligned with one of the research lines

How to Apply

Step 1: Online Submission

Candidates must submit:

Passport, Curriculum Vitae (CV), Academic transcripts (Bachelor’s & Master’s), Cover letter outlining motivation and chosen research area, Language certificates

Detailed research proposal (title, abstract, objectives, literature review, methodology, expected impact)

Contact info of two referees

Applications are reviewed by the Admissions Committee, and shortlisted candidates are interviewed.

Deadline: Rolling (early application recommended)

Start Date: 1 September 2026

Contact Email: cetis@comillas.edu

The program is based in Madrid, offering a dynamic environment for research, networking, and cultural immersion. Students will benefit from Comillas’ strategic collaborations and strong global connections, making it one of Europe’s most exciting destinations for doctoral studies.

Comillas PhD Scholarships 2026 are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for ambitious researchers to study in Spain under world-class guidance, receive comprehensive funding, and contribute to cutting-edge research in economics, sustainability, and social innovation.