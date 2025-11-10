Gold heist by women’s gang caught on camera near Multan

MULTAN – A daring gold heist at a jewellery shop in Jalalpur Pirwala, around 90 km south of Multan, has been caught on surveillance cameras and quickly gone viral.

The footage shows a group of women executing the robbery with remarkable precision.

The suspects, all with their faces covered, entered the shop while one distracted the shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, another woman swiftly grabbed a pack of gold rings on display and concealed it in the “dupatta” of a third member, who was holding a toddler.

Authorities are currently reviewing the video to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Local residents expressed shock at the audacity of the crime, noting that perpetrators often forget that security cameras are always recording.

Police have urged shopkeepers to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Watch the video here: