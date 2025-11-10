realme C85 Pro Launches in Pakistan: 7000mAh Battery, 4000nit Display, IP69 Pro Toughness

LAHORE – realme has officially launched the C85 Pro in Pakistan at a grand event celebrating the brand’s commitment to performance, endurance, and design innovation.

The C85 Pro is designed for users who demand power, durability, and all-day reliability — combining a 7000mAh Titan Battery, 4000nit Ultra Bright AMOLED display, and IP69 Pro durability in one sleek package.

Available from November 15, the device comes in two variants:

8GB + 128GB for PKR 59,999

8GB + 256GB for PKR 62,999

Power That Lasts

The 7000mAh battery offers up to 73 hours of music playback, 21 hours of video streaming, and 38 hours of calling, retaining around 50% charge even after a full day’s use. With 45W fast charging and 10W reverse charging, the C85 Pro doubles as a power hub for other devices.

Brilliance in Every Light

Its 4000nit Ultra Bright AMOLED display — the brightest in its segment — ensures perfect visibility under sunlight, enhanced by AI Outdoor Mode and a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid responsiveness.

Built for Extremes

The IP69 Pro rating offers resistance against high-pressure water jets, full submersion, and even 100°C hot water. Combined with the ArmorShell™ frame and military-grade shock resistance, the C85 Pro also boasts a Guinness World Record™ for durability.

Performance and Creativity

Powered by the Snapdragon 685 6nm processor, 24GB Dynamic RAM, and AI Boost, the phone promises smooth multitasking and gaming. Its 108MP AI Camera System with AI Edit Genie and AI Outdoor Partner enables effortless creativity in all environments.

Elegant and Bold Design

Offered in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green, the realme C85 Pro embodies both strength and elegance with its slim Feather Design.