OPPO Unveils A6 Pro Lunar Titanium Edition with Premium Design, 7000mAh Battery

After more than a month of strong market performance and user acclaim, OPPO has elevated its A6 Pro lineup with the launch of the Lunar Titanium Edition.

This new variant adds a bold, metallic finish to an already powerful smartphone, merging style, durability, and innovation in one sleek package.

Pro Power That Lasts

At the heart of the A6 Pro is a 7000mAh battery designed for 5-year durability, ensuring uninterrupted performance and extended connectivity. With 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging and reverse charging support, the A6 Pro can power earbuds, smartwatches, or even another phone — reaching 100% charge in just 61 minutes and lasting up to two full days on a single charge.

Pro Smooth Performance

The A6 Pro is engineered for seamless performance with a 120Hz AMOLED display, Best-in-Class 4G+ connectivity, and OPPO’s ColorOS 15, optimized for fluid multitasking. Its advanced VC Cooling System keeps temperatures in check, maintaining speed and stability even under heavy use or extreme conditions.

Pro Camera Intelligence

For creators and photography lovers, the A6 Pro’s AI-powered camera system captures life in vivid detail. Flagship-level tools like AI Live Photo, Underwater Photography, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Night Mode, and AI Portrait Retouching enable users to enhance, refine, and personalise every shot effortlessly.

Built for Real-World Challenges

Durability defines the A6 Pro experience. With IP69-rated water and dust resistance, as well as Military-Grade Shock Protection, the device is designed to withstand everyday mishaps — from spills and drops to rain and rugged environments.

A Premium Look for Every Lifestyle

The Lunar Titanium Edition joins the A6 Pro family as its most striking design yet, blending strength with modern aesthetics. The new finish reflects OPPO’s commitment to combining performance with timeless style.

The OPPO A6 Pro, now available in multiple premium color options — including the all-new Lunar Titanium — stands as a reliable everyday companion, built to last and powered to perform.