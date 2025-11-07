Google’s Gemini can now access emails and private files for smarter responses

Tech giant Google has announced that its AI tool, Gemini, can now access users’ emails and private documents to provide more accurate responses.

The “Deep Research” feature—available to all Gemini users—was first launched last year. The new capabilities mean the AI app can now tap into even more of users’ personal data.

According to Google, getting context-based answers from Gmail, Drive, and Chat has been the most requested feature by Gemini users.

In a blog post, the company said the feature allows Gemini to pull information directly from Gmail, Drive, and Google Chat to create more detailed reports.