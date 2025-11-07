TV host Javed Chaudhry fired from Express News after 18 years?

KARACHI – Seasoned Pakistani columnist and host Javed Chaudhry announced the end of his long-running talk show Kal Tak on Express News, drawing widespread attention, especially among political circles and journalists.

He announced hosting “final show”, expressing gratitude to colleagues and audience, while apologizing for any mistakes made over the years. He said that decisions about his future plans will be shared after “a few days’ wait.”

The announcement comes amid widespread speculation on social media, with many users commenting on Chaudhry’s departure. Journalist Wasim Abbasi shared a tweet saying Chaudhry’s journey with Express Group ended abruptly, citing that the channel owners had informed him of the decision suddenly.

Another TV show host Tariq Mateen added that an Express executive personally conveyed the news to Chaudhry.

The development sparked speculations with some social media users cited changing audience trends. Chaudhry however, amassed an audience on social media, while he is also known for his column writing.

In recent years, several TV journalists turned to YouTube vlogging, often alongside their mainstream media roles. Chaudhry has been among the prominent figures maintaining a dual presence on television and digital platforms.