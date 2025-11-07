Daraz Pakistan’s 11.11 returns as the Big Boss of savings this year

KARACHI – Daraz Pakistan 11.11 is gearing up to take center stage in the country’s shopping calendar, with the Biggest Sale of the Year set to run from November 10 (8 p.m. onwards) until November 21. Branded as the “Big Boss of 11.11”, this year’s edition promises up to 90% off, more than 1 billion rupees in discounts, free delivery on eligible orders and a broad range of bank and wallet incentives for digital payments.

Shoppers can look forward to a full line-up of fun deals, games and special offers built around Daraz’s most loved 11.11 mechanics, including Mega Deals and Hot Deals. Rs. 11 deals will drop daily at 3 PM at sharply reduced prices, while the 1 Rupee Game* will give customers the chance to secure exclusive items. The Shop & Win promotion will reward shoppers who stay highly active during the sale with the opportunity to win attractive prizes. Brand Rush Hour and Brand Spotlight segments will highlight limited-time offers from leading brands, and special Brand Days will cluster some of the deepest discounts across selected partners. Mystery Box offers will introduce surprise bundles at compelling prices.

Alongside these mechanics, Daraz Pakistan 11.11 will feature a series of category-themed days designed to help customers focus on the categories they are most interested in buying from, including Beauty, Grocery, Electronics, Lifestyle and Fashion, with each featuring tailored assortments and price drops, supported by Flash Vouchers that appear for short windows and can be applied on top of existing discounts. These highly timed, limited stock offers are meant to keep the sale fast-paced and entertaining, while helping customers secure some of the lowest prices of the year.

To help shoppers stretch their budgets further, Daraz will offer stacked savings through collectable app vouchers and bank and wallet promotions, with customers able to unlock up to 30% off when they pay with payment partners. Easypaisa Digital Bank, MCB, Meezan Bank, Soneri Bank, BankIslami, UnionPay, Bank Alfalah, JazzCash, National Bank of Pakistan and Standard Chartered Bank will all run special 11.11 offers, including up to 50% cashback for new Easypaisa users and cash prizes of up to Rs. 200,000 linked to the 1 Rupee Game*.

The participating brand line-up for Daraz Pakistan 11.11 spans many of the country’s most popular names, including Haier Pakistan, Samsung, Xiaomi, Nestle, Reckitt, JC Buckman, Dawlance, Zero Lifestyle, TCL, Audionic, Lipton, Shan Foods, Olpers, Colgate Palmolive, Mezan, Saeed Ghani, Sapphire, Tecno, LG, Tapal, Ana Batla, Kingtox, Golden Pearl, Loreal, Jenpharm, Stylo, Calza, Junaid Jamshed, Levi’s and MoltyFoam.

DarazMall will remain the primary destination on the platform for customers who want the reassurance of shopping directly from brands or their authorised distributors, with over 200 new brands for 11.11. Products sold through DarazMall come with an authenticity guarantee of up to 3X money-back guarantee and official warranties where applicable, as well as clear and transparent return and refund policies. Customers will be able to complete purchases via Cash on Delivery, a range of secure digital payment options or COD Plus, which enables online payment if the customer wants to switch for convenience.

“11.11 is now part of the shopping calendar in Pakistan in the same way Eid or the cricket season is part of our social calendar,” said Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan. “Families plan around it, friends share their wish lists, and people wait to see what surprise they can grab first. This year, we wanted to make that feeling even stronger. We have sat with our brand and payment partners for months to design offers that feel genuinely meaningful, not just on big-ticket items but also on the everyday things people buy again and again. Features like the 1 Rupee Game and Shop & Win are there so that every visit to the app has the possibility of a great deal or a great prize. Our ambition is simple. When customers think back to 11.11, we want them to remember it as the moment they got the best prices of the season and had fun doing it.”

Daraz Pakistan’s 11.11, the Biggest Sale of the Year, will run from November 10 at 8:00 p.m. to November 21. Customers can find full campaign details, including brand line-up, bank offers and terms and conditions, directly in the Daraz app, the official campaign page and on Daraz Pakistan’s official social media channels.