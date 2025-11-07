Punjab cabinet approves amendments to motor vehicle ordinance, proposes fines up to Rs20,000

LAHORE – The Punjab Cabinet has approved amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance of 1965.

Following cabinet approval, a summary containing 20 proposed amendments has been sent to the Punjab Assembly for further consideration.

According to the summary, current traffic fines range from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, but the new proposal suggests increasing them from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000.

The proposed fines include Rs 2,000 for motorcycle overspeeding, Rs 5,000 for cars up to 2000cc, Rs 20,000 for cars above 2000cc, and Rs 15,000 for commercial and public service vehicles.

It also recommends Rs 2,000–15,000 for signal violations, Rs 10,000 for lane or zebra crossing violations, Rs 2,000–15,000 for using a phone while driving, and legal action against those allowing minors to drive.

Wearing seat belts in the front seat has been made mandatory, and action is proposed against those altering vehicle designs.

The summary also proposes giving legal recognition to digital challans and computerized driving licenses, and making helmets mandatory for pillion riders under the 1965 Ordinance.

A point-based system is also being introduced: 2–4 points will be deducted for each traffic violation, and a driver’s license will be suspended for 6 months to 1 year if 20 points are lost.