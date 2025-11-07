Suspect arrested for selling data of millions of Pakistanis online

ISLAMABAD – The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a suspect involved in selling citizens’ data online and recovered a hard drive containing the personal information of millions of Pakistanis.

According to reprots, following directives from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Director General of NCCIA formed a special inquiry committee to investigate the matter. After several days of inquiry, the agency apprehended a suspect identified as Anees Ahmed Shah from Bhakkar, against whom a case has been registered.

Sources revealed that a one-terabyte hard drive containing data of millions of Pakistanis was recovered from the suspect. He had reportedly purchased the data from the black market and was operating over 10 websites to sell the information.

Officials said further investigation is underway, as several similar websites are still active on the internet.

It was reported on September 7 that websites were selling personal data, including ID card numbers, addresses, and travel histories, by simply entering a mobile phone number—prompting the interior minister to order an inquiry.