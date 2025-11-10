Islamabad polices announce free of cost courses for youth – Check Details

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police has announced admissions for Batch-III of the Prime Minister Youth Skills Development Program, offering a range of free-of-cost professional courses for young learners.

The initiative, supported by NAVTTC, aims to empower youth through hands-on training and certification in high-demand fields.

Courses being offered by Capital Police College ICT include Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Communication), Digital Marketing and Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Certificate in IT (Web Development), Graphic Designing and Video Editing, English Language (IELTS/PTE B1–B2 CEFR), German Language (A1), and Sports Training.

The program is open to candidates aged 18 to 40 years. Applicants for IT-related courses must have completed Intermediate or above, while those applying for other courses require Matriculation or higher.

Classes are conducted on-premises, focusing on practical training and skill certification over 3 or 6 months.

Interested individuals can apply immediately as limited seats are available. Further details can be obtained by contacting 0300-5213072 or visiting the Capital Police College, H-11, Islamabad.