Has Aima Baig parted ways with husband Zain Ahmed?

LAHORE – Popular singer Aima Baig and her fashion designer husband Zain Ahmad are once again at the center of separation rumors after recent social media activity sparked public speculation.

Aima Baig has recently deactivated her Instagram account, while Zain Ahmed removed all wedding photos from his profile, prompting fans to wonder if the couple is facing marital issues.

In October this year, Zain had unexpectedly unfollowed Aima on Instagram, which had earlier fueled reports of differences between them. At that time, Zain clarified that the issue was due to a technical glitch and that the photos were not deleted but only archived.

Aima Baig and Zain Ahmad tied the knot in August 2025 in Lahore. Less than a year into their marriage, rumors of separation have resurfaced on social media.

Before marrying Zain, Aima Baig was engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri, whom she met during the filming of “Parey Hut Love”. However, the singer announced the end of their engagement in September 2022.

Following her split from Shigri, reports surfaced of Aima growing close to fashion brand owner Zain Ahmead. The two were often seen together, and Aima’s affectionate comments on Zain’s posts had fueled public curiosity about their relationship long before their marriage.

However, there are no official statements on status of their relationship from the couple.