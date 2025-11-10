Hira Mani’s latest video will definitely make your day!

KARACHI – Hira Mani is a celebrated Pakistani actress and singer, widely admired for her versatile acting skills and charismatic screen presence.

She has starred in numerous popular dramas, including “Do Bol, Meray Paas Tum Ho, and Dil-e-Muztar”, earning praise for her ability to portray complex emotions convincingly.

Known for her natural performances, Hira seamlessly brings depth and authenticity to every role, captivating audiences across Pakistan. Apart from acting, she is also recognized for her singing talent.

Her dedication to her craft and consistent performances have made her one of the most respected and beloved figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Hira Mani also keeps her social media fans updated about her projects and activities. Recently, she shared a charming video on Instagram that will make you day.

In the video, the “Sun Yaara” starlet can be seen wearing bright yellow maxi dress as she looks charming while roaming around.

“Livin’ my summer dream,” she captioned the post, which has garnered praise from her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

“She’s Disney princess,” a user described Hira Mani in the comment section.

“There are no words to describe this beauty,” another fan wrote.

However, the video also drew criticism from a section of social media. A social media user wrote: “Hamary mohally me pagl Raha krti thi bechari bilkul aisi harkatyn krti thi”.

“Meri mama bol ri hain fity mun tumhara,” another user wrote in the comment section.