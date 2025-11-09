Mouni Roy, 40, proves age is just a number with stunning Bikini Look; See viral pics

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy is setting social media on fire. The 40-year-old Naagin actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense and magnetic confidence, has been turning heads with her recent poolside pictures.

In vibrant bikini, Mouni flaunts her toned figure with unmatched poise, leaving fans completely mesmerized. With unmatches persona, Roy’s black bikini look with stylish hat radiates classic Hollywood glamour, while her white bandeau bikini with frills transforms the pool into her personal runway.

Photo Courtesy: @imouniroy/Instagram

With sun-kissed skin, tousled hair, and chic sunglasses, the B.Town babe proves why she’s the queen of charm and elegance. Eveey avatar of this actor showcases her effortless style and bold confidence, making fans go wild with admiration.

Social media is abuzz as fans shower her with praise, captivated by her stunning looks and dazzling personality. Mouni Roy is undoubtedly redefining glamour at 40.