Justice Aminuddin, Aamer Farooq, Musarrat Hilali among 7 Judges shortlisted for Federal Constitutional Court

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani ruling alliance moved ahead with 27th Constitutional Amendment, and a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) is being introduced with its own Chief Justice serving a three-year term, and judges could be appointed from the Supreme Court.

Federal court is set to redefine the country’s judicial landscape, promising faster, more transparent constitutional decisions and easing the workload of the Supreme Court. As per reports, seven judges have been picked, which will exclusively handle constitutional interpretation and disputes between the federation and provinces.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench, Justice Aminuddin Khan, is reportedly being considered as the first Chief Justice of the FCC. Other potential members include Supreme Court Justices Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, Aamer Farooq, Ali Baqar Najfi, along with Sindh High Court Justice K.K. Agha and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barrech.

Tthe initial strength of the court will be set via a presidential order, with any future expansion requiring parliamentary approval. The President, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, will appoint the judges, ensuring a seamless constitutional process.

The creation of the FCC has been proposed to regulate Supreme Court jurisdiction, expedite constitutional rulings, and enhance the autonomy and prestige of the judiciary. This idea was first floated in the 2006 Charter of Democracy and later included in the 26th Amendment draft, but political opposition delayed its realization—until now.

The court’s exclusive jurisdiction will cover Interpretation of the Constitution, disputes between federal and provincial governments, matters relating to constitutional provisions.

Judges

The government claims this historic step will streamline Pakistan’s judicial system, accelerate constitutional rulings, and strengthen the independence of the judiciary, marking a new era in the country’s legal history.