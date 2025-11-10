Cricketer Hasan Nawaz blessed with baby boy

LAHORE – Pakistani cricketer Hasan Nawaz has welcomed a baby boy, who has been named Muhammad Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the national squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.

PCB said right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz has been released from the Pakistan men’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and the T20I tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The ODIs will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 11 to 15 November, while the tri-nation series will be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17 to 29 November.

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman will replace Hasan in the T20I squad, while no player will be added to the ODI squad as Hasan’s replacement.

Hasan has been released to participate in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy – the country’s premier first-class tournament. The seventh round of the competition commences from 11 November.

Updated 15-member ODI squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha

Updated 15-member T20I squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq