Pakistan’s first ever Qawwali Performance Inside fight cage goes viral online

LAHORE – Pakistanis never fail to entertain, and this tim,e a Qawwali event in the UFC Cage shocked many. A recent event at H UFC Martial Arts Club in DHA, Lahore, saw a Qawwali performance held inside a UFC-style fighting cage, leaving social media users both amused and bamboozled.

In an unprecedented fusion, Lahore martial arts club hosted Qawwali performance inside a UFC-style fighting cage, sending social media into a frenzy.

The viral video shows Qawwals performing inside cage while the audience seated around the ring enjoys the soulful melodies. In a bizarre twist, spectators can be seen throwing money onto the fighting ring as the performance unfolds.

Despite the bizzare combo, it was said to be a memorable evening, filled with music, passion, and energy, as Sher Mian Dad Khan mesmerized the stage with his captivating Qawwali.”

As the clip is doing rounds online, one social media user wrote, “I am amazed that a club in Pakistan held a Qawwali performance inside a cage ring!”

Another commented, “This is extremely humiliating for sports. Some even lamented the theatrics, saying money thrown during the performance, saying, “This money could have been used for mixed martial arts instead.”

Traditionally, Qawwali has been a cornerstone of celebrations, from weddings to fairs, but seeing it inside a fighting cage has taken the centuries-old musical form to a completely new stage.