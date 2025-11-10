Nestlé Pakistan Receives Top Honors for Sustainability at SDPI Conference

Nestlé Pakistan has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards at the 28th Sustainable Development Conference & Sustainability Investment Expo, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). The company received accolades for championing renewable energy and low carbon transitions as well as the Best Stall Award for its sustainability initiatives at the expo.

These recognitions underscore Nestlé Pakistan’s leadership in driving climate action and sustainable growth in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the event, Nestlé’s sustainability journey was showcased through its investments in renewable energy, expansion of waste management projects, and community-focused initiatives – which were all well-presented at the exhibition stall. The company’s Clean Gilgit Baltistan Project expanded to new regions, facilitating the recycling of four thousand tons of plastic waste in 2025, while benches and bins made from recycled plastic were installed at tourist spots.

Nestlé’s commitment to water stewardship was demonstrated through the Caring for Water – Pakistan initiative, with drip irrigation and smart soil moisture sensors operational across 243 acres in Punjab and Sindh. The company also advanced community well-being through the Nestlé for Healthier Kids program and empowered rural women through the Nestlé-BISP Rural Women Sales Program.

The conference also featured a high-level plenary session attended by representatives from the United Nations Development Program, the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund, Nestlé Pakistan and SDPI. The session focused on the urgent need to align investments with climate resilience, inclusive growth, and sustainable development in Pakistan.

Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Pakistan, emphasized the importance of innovative financing mechanisms and equitable access to capital to achieve climate goals, while acknowledging the company’s recognition at the conference’s sustainability awards. Dr. Samuel Rizk of UNDP highlighted the importance of collective action, noting that Pakistan requires significant investment to achieve the SDGs.

Dr. Mahir Binici of the IMF and Bolormaa Amgaabazar of the World Bank Group echoed the need for climate-related reforms and human development as central pillars for the country’s progress.

The plenary, moderated by Dr. Abid Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, underscored how collaboration between public and private stakeholders can accelerate efforts to mitigate climate change and ensure food systems continue to nourish people for generations to come.

