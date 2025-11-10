Farooq Naek tables 27th Amendment report in Senate amid opposition walkout

ISLAMABAD – Senate’s import session is underway as Senator Farooq H. Naek, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, officially laid before the upper house the committee’s report on the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The move came just a day after joint law and justice committees of both houses endorsed the amendment with minor revisions, despite an angry boycott from opposition benches.

The proceedings, first chaired by Senator Manzoor Kakar and later by Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, quickly turned charged as members traded accusations over the amendment that seeks to create a federal constitutional court and grant lifetime status to the field marshal rank. Gilani, after taking charge, called for opposition senators to return, saying Naek would soon present crucial clarifications.

PML-N’s Agha Shahzaib Durrani launched a fiery defense of the amendment, stressing the need for a constitutional court to deal with the Supreme Court’s massive backlog. Taking direct aim at the PTI, Durrani accused the former ruling party of “destroying democracy” and turning the Presidency into an “ordinance factory.”

Next, PPP Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro dismissed opposition criticism including claims that the amendment was a “9/11 on Pakistan.” He argued that the Supreme Court had overstepped its bounds by handling fundamental rights cases, insisting the new court would restore balance, strengthen the judiciary, and safeguard the federation.

Turning to the contentious Article 243 dealing with control and command of the armed forces, Ghumro invoked the May conflict with India, declaring that Pakistan’s Field Marshal had “won the war for the nation.” He defended the clause granting immunity from prosecution, asking, “Do you want to drag your heroes through the streets and courts?”

He declared that the PPP viewed the 27th Amendment as a landmark step toward strengthening democracy, the Constitution, and the spirit of the 18th Amendment.

Opposition Walk Out

The opposition, however, was unrelenting. PTI Senator Fawzia Arshad pointedly reminded the house that there was still no recognized opposition leader since Shibli Faraz’s disqualification, calling it a denial of parliamentary rights. She slammed the bill, accusing the government of “trampling institutions” and “snatching their powers.”

From the MQM-P, Amir Waliuddin Chishti voiced disappointment, revealing that his party’s promised amendments to Articles 142 and 140-A, concerning provincial advocates general and local governmentswere now being pushed to the 28th Amendment.

Adding to the government’s defense, PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sindhu praised General Syed Asim Munir’s wartime leadership, calling the field marshal title honorary, not preferential. He emphasized that Commonwealth nations routinely allow senior officers to retain rank for life and said the amendment’s critics were spreading “fabricated fears.”

As tempers flared, Senator Kakar adjourned proceedings until 3:30pm.

Meanwhile, outside Parliament, PTI Senator Ali Zafar vowed to block the amendment, warning that no one, not even a president or governor should be above the law. He accused the government of trying to shield individuals from accountability under the guise of reform.

In response, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar fiercely defended the amendment, arguing that presidential immunity exists worldwide, though he welcomed the prime minister’s decision not to insist on the clause. He described the bill as a blueprint for good governance, a stronger federation, and enhanced defense coordination.

Tarar emphasized that constitutional courts are standard in many democracies and that their creation was originally promised in the 2006 Charter of Democracy signed by the PML-N, PPP, and ANP. “This is not regression — it’s evolution,” he asserted.

Passage of a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both houses. In the 96-member Senate, that means at least 64 votes. The ruling coalition’s total strength stands at 65, including PPP (26), PML-N (20), BAP (4), MQM (3), ANP (3), NP (1), PML-Q (1), and seven independents.

But with Chairman Gilani unable to vote and PML-N’s Irfan Siddiqui hospitalized, the margin remains razor-thin.

In the National Assembly, however, the government appears on firmer ground, commanding 233 of 336 seats, comfortably over the two-thirds mark.