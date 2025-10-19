Dhaka Airport still reeling after massive Cargo Fire; flights back on track

DHAKA – Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is still reeling after a massive fire tore through its cargo village yesterday, leaving a thick plume of smoke rising even into the second day. Firefighters are battling stubborn flames as airport operations scramble back to normal.

The blaze erupted near Gate 8, which spreads rapidly through imported goods storage and forcing 7-hour shutdown of all flights. Dozens of fire units, supported by army personnel, rushed in to contain the inferno, while onlookers watched smoke billow high above the airport.

Although there were no fatalities, at least 25 Ansar members were injured while assisting in firefighting efforts. Fire service official Talha Bin Jashim confirmed that the fire started in a section storing imported cargo. By nightfall, the blaze was finally brought under control, allowing flights to resume around 9 pm.

Civil Aviation Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin warned that the cause is still under investigation and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the finance ministry have formed separate committees to probe the incident and assess losses, while NBR works to keep import-export activities running smoothly despite the disaster.

The fire comes just six days after the airport was lauded for 100% cargo safety, raising serious questions about security and risk management.