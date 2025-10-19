PAF JF-17 Fighters make Direct Flight to Azerbaijan for ‘Indus Shield Alpha 2025’

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) deployed a formidable contingent of five JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters to Azerbaijan, including two cutting-edge twin-seat variants, to take part in the high-profile bilateral air warfare exercises, ‘Indus Shield Alpha 2025’.

The exercises are set to push the boundaries of modern aerial warfare, fostering enhanced tactical coordination, interoperability, and mutual understanding between the two brotherly air forces. Pilots and strategists will engage in joint mission planning and execution in a challenging environment shaped by rapid technological advancements and evolving airpower dynamics.

🚨 Breaking News: 🇵🇰🤝🇦🇿 Three JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets have been spotted in Azerbaijan, confirming that the Azeri Air Force has received its first batch of the advanced aircraft from Pakistan. This marks the third successful export of the JF-17 Thunder, a proud pic.twitter.com/RPIrOtHMne — Hamdan News (@HamdanWahe57839) October 19, 2025

Officials describe the exercise as a vital platform for exchanging operational insights, strengthening collaborative responses, and preparing both air forces to face emerging aerial defense challenges head-on.

Experts say this marks a significant leap in Pakistan-Azerbaijan defense cooperation, highlighting the growing role of sophisticated fighter technology in regional security.