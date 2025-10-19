Latest

Pakistan

PAF JF-17 Fighters make Direct Flight to Azerbaijan for ‘Indus Shield Alpha 2025’

By News Desk
12:42 pm | Oct 19, 2025
Paf Jf 17 Fighters Make Direct Flight To Azerbaijan For Indus Shield Alpha 2025

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) deployed a formidable contingent of five JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters to Azerbaijan, including two cutting-edge twin-seat variants, to take part in the high-profile bilateral air warfare exercises, ‘Indus Shield Alpha 2025’.

The exercises are set to push the boundaries of modern aerial warfare, fostering enhanced tactical coordination, interoperability, and mutual understanding between the two brotherly air forces. Pilots and strategists will engage in joint mission planning and execution in a challenging environment shaped by rapid technological advancements and evolving airpower dynamics.

Officials describe the exercise as a vital platform for exchanging operational insights, strengthening collaborative responses, and preparing both air forces to face emerging aerial defense challenges head-on.

Experts say this marks a significant leap in Pakistan-Azerbaijan defense cooperation, highlighting the growing role of sophisticated fighter technology in regional security.

Pakistan to sell 40 JF-17 fighter jets to Azerbaijan as defence export deal finalised

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now