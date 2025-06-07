Pakistan to sell 40 JF-17 fighter jets to Azerbaijan as defence export deal finalised

KARACHI – Pakistan has reportedly secured landmark defense export deal for selling 40 JF-17 Block III Fighter Jets to Azerbaijan.

The deal reportedly valued between $1.6 billion and $4.2 billion. This development marks a major step forward in strengthening military ties and enhancing regional cooperation among Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey.

The JF-17 Block III, co-developed by Pakistan and China, represents the most advanced version of the JF-17 Thunder.

It comes equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system, and is compatible with long-range PL-15 and PL-10 air-to-air missiles.

Azerbaijan may also integrate Turkish-made Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan missiles, indicating closer trilateral defense collaboration.

This procurement aligns with Azerbaijan’s broader effort to modernize its air force and shift away from older Russian aircraft, particularly amid evolving security dynamics in the South Caucasus region.

The deal follows the JF-17’s successful showcase at the ADEX-2024 defense expo in Baku, where President Ilham Aliyev expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s technological support. Deliveries will begin in phases, accompanied by training and maintenance services.

This milestone export not only elevates Pakistan’s standing in the global defense market but also reinforces strategic ties with key regional allies.