Imran Khan skips Eidul Azha prayer, here’s why?

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail for several months, did not participate in the Eidul Azha prayers .

Ttwo Eid prayer gatherings were held in Adiala Jail—one at the central Jamia Mosque and the other at the Imambargah.

Report stated that the PTI founder did not offer Eid prayers due to security concerns.

They claimed that the PTI founder was informed in advance, but he remained resting during the Eid prayer time.

This is the fourth Eid that the PTI founder is spending in jail, while Bushra Bibi is spending her second Eid behind bars.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister, has been in detention since 2023 following multiple legal cases. His arrest came amid a wave of political unrest and legal challenges related to allegations of corruption, misuse of authority, and violation of state secrets.

Khan has consistently denied all charges, claiming they are politically motivated efforts to sideline him from Pakistan’s political landscape.

His detention has sparked widespread national and international debate, with his supporters staging protests and calling for his release.