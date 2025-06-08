Pakistan marks Second Day of Eid ul-Azha with ritual Sacrifices, family gatherings

ISLAMABAD – Muslims across the country are observing second day of Eid ul-Azha on Sunday with ritual sacrifice of animals and widespread celebrations, as part of key festival in Islamic calendar.

On the second day of Eid, families started sacrifices that began on Saturday, with many spending Festival of Sacrifice visiting relatives and friends. Across cities, picnic spots and recreational areas were crowded, as people enjoyed the festive spirit and pleasant weather.

Masses are also continuing traditional Eid customs, including hosting guests and sharing meals. This year’s celebrations have also been marked by prayers and expressions of solidarity for Gaza and Kashmir.

Local authorities across Pakistan have urged citizens to dispose of animal waste responsibly to maintain hygiene and public health during the holiday period.

Bakra Eid, the three-day religious event, known as “Festival of Sacrifice,” marks Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Muslims slaughter livestock—usually goats, cows, or camels—and distribute the meat among family, friends, and the less fortunate.