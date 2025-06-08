‘Fund Democrats, and You’ll lose Big’, Trump warns Elon Musk after break-up

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump and world richest person Elon Musk are making global headlines. as they issued stark warning to billionaire Elon Musk, cautioning him against funding Democratic candidates in upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

The warning comes as once close allies continue to publicly clash over key political issues. In his recent interview, Trump said Musk would face “very serious consequences” if he backed Democrats, though he did not specify what those consequences might entail.

Tesla chief, who pushed hundreds of millions to Trump’s campaigns, leads several businesses that benefit from lucrative federal contracts, one of key factors that observers believe could influence the dispute.

Those familiar with the fued claim that Musk slammed Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation, calling it an “abomination” and warning it would increase national deficit. Musk further strained ties by referencing Trump’s past connections to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Musk later deleted a social media post alleging Trump’s involvement in unreleased government files related to Epstein, amid denials from Epstein’s legal team.

Despite calls from Trump’s advisers and prominent Republicans for reconciliation, the rift shows little sign of healing. When asked if his relationship with Musk was over, Trump responded, “I would assume so, yeah.”

Vice President JD Vance condemned Elon Musk’s recent attacks a “huge mistake” and expressed hope that Musk might eventually “come back into the fold,” although he admitted that Musk had “gone so nuclear” it could be unlikely.

Donald Trump also clarified that the decision to deport Salvadoran immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia was made by the Department of Justice, not by him personally.

Musk, who briefly served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), left the role after 129 days. He has suggested he may support Democratic challengers to Republicans who backed Trump’s tax bill in the next midterms — a move that has further angered the former president.