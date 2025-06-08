Pakistan’s high-level delegation lands in UK after Key Talks with American Lawmakers

LONDON – Bilawal Bhutto led Pakistani delegation has arrived in United Kingdom to continue dialogue on Kashmir and regional security, after first leg of United States, where they wooed support for the country.

In US, leaders interacted with dozens of American lawmakers to present Pakistan’s position on regional peace and rising tensions with New Delhi.

Bilawal and other seasoned politician embarked on foreign visit after heightened hostility with India, which escalated after false flag operation in Pahalgam.

Pakistani leaders called these meetings productive, hoping US lawmakers to move against India’s aggressive posture and the weaponization of water resources. In key meetings, Pak leaders pushed own narrative rather than reacting to India’s concurrent diplomatic efforts in the US.

The delegation started their tour at the UN, presenting Pakistan’s case on the Kashmir dispute and regional stability, engaging global powers to understand the dangers posed by ongoing hostility between two nuclear countries.

He further stressed importance of water security for the country, calling it a matter of life and death. He pointed out while US-brokered ceasefire was welcomed, further diplomatic efforts are needed, as India remains resistant to neutral inquiries or peace talks.