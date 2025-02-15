Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan, US forge stronger partnership in high-level meeting on security, cooperation

ISLAMABAD – US Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker called on Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as two sides shed light on improving bilateral ties and cooperation.

Naqvi mentioned shared interests, as well as ways to further strengthen the partnership with Washington. During key discussions, Interior Minister highlighted success of his recent visit to American states, where he interacted with US Congress members, calling it highly productive and instrumental in fortifying relations between Islamabad and Washington.

He also emphasised that terrorism remains global challenge requiring collective international efforts and noted that Pakistan and the US are committed to increasing collaboration across various sectors.

Mohsin Naqvi also underscored importance of US support in strengthening Islamabad’s law enforcement capabilities, expressing optimism for continued positive developments in Pakistan-U.S. relations under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Minister also invited Acting Ambassador to attend upcoming Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad, reinforcing the desire for cultural and diplomatic engagement.

