Light rain brings back chill in Lahore; more showers ahead in coming days

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore saw chill in the air on Saturday morning as drizzle swept across several areas after extended dry spell in the region.

Several areas including Mall Road, Jail Road, Saddar, Gulberg, Zaman Park, Garhi Shahu, Dharampura, Mughalpura, Achhra, Muslim Town, Mazang, Chouburji, and Yatim Khana get drizzle.

The light rain slightly intensified the cold, with mercury dropping further. Areas like Thokar and Shimla Hill also experienced light showers, contributing to the increased cold. Met Office predicted new weather system which will enter the country on February 18, and will bring more showers.

Earlier, a drought alert was issued for Punjab, and emergency measures have been initiated in the Cholistan region. According to Environmental Department, Punjab saw 42pc drop in rainfall between September 1, 2024, and January 15, 2025. As a result, 14 districts in province, including Pothohar, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, and Multan, are currently experiencing drought conditions.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alerts for Cholistan’s administration to remain vigilant.

In Karachi, the morning weather has been partly cloudy with pleasant conditions. However, the city is expected to see warm weather throughout the day, with a maximum temperature forecasted to reach 32°C.