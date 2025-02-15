Mobile Phone explodes in woman’s pocket, leaving her with burn injuries (VIDEO)

BRASÍLIA – A shocking incident occurred witha woman who was severely burned when the mobile phone in her pocket exploded while she was shopping at a supermarket in Brazil. The explosion caused her clothes to catch fire, leading to panic and chaos in the store.

Surveillance cameras captured the horrifying incident in the supermarket, which has since gone viral on social media, showing a woman shopping with her husband when the mobile phone suddenly burst into flames, setting her clothes alight.

The woman’s husband and other people quickly responded by trying to extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, the woman suffered severe burns to her hands, arms, and back.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion, while the incident has raised concerns about the safety of mobile devices.