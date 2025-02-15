Pak Army Chief, Punjab CM inaugurate Key Agricultural Projects to Boost Punjab’s Farming Sector

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir joined Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to unveil groundbreaking agricultural initiatives.

At the occasion, the country’s top general pledged Pakistan Army’s ongoing support for country’s economic growth during visit to the Green Pakistan Initiative projects in Cholistan. Addressing the gathering, COAS Asim Munir commended Punjab’s leadership in modernizing agriculture and praised the efforts of local farmers. He emphasized that the province had become an agricultural powerhouse, with remarkable progress made in a short time under the Green Corporate Program.

Gen Asim and CM Maryam Nawaz also inaugurated key projects, including the Smart Agri Farm, Green Agri Malls, and the Agri Research Facilitation Center.

Participants were briefed on the use of cutting-edge agricultural machinery designed to improve productivity and sustainability within the sector. To enhance irrigation systems, 25 Green Agri Malls have been set up across Punjab, with plans to expand to 250 by the end of the year. Additionally, a 5,000-acre modern agricultural farm was launched as part of the initiative.

The Green Agri Mall and Services Company will provide farmers with essential agricultural inputs such as quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at discounted prices, along with affordable access to agricultural machinery, including drones.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted that the development of modern agriculture in Punjab and Cholistan would lay the foundation for a revolution in the sector, contributing to the prosperity of farmers and the overall growth of Pakistan’s economy.