Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pak Army Chief, Punjab CM inaugurate Key Agricultural Projects to Boost Punjab’s Farming Sector

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir joined Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to unveil groundbreaking agricultural initiatives.

At the occasion, the country’s top general pledged Pakistan Army’s ongoing support for country’s economic growth during visit to the Green Pakistan Initiative projects in Cholistan. Addressing the gathering, COAS Asim Munir commended Punjab’s leadership in modernizing agriculture and praised the efforts of local farmers. He emphasized that the province had become an agricultural powerhouse, with remarkable progress made in a short time under the Green Corporate Program.

Gen Asim and CM Maryam Nawaz also inaugurated key projects, including the Smart Agri Farm, Green Agri Malls, and the Agri Research Facilitation Center.

Pak Army Chief Inaugurates Key Agricultural Projects To Boost Punjabs Farming Sector

Participants were briefed on the use of cutting-edge agricultural machinery designed to improve productivity and sustainability within the sector. To enhance irrigation systems, 25 Green Agri Malls have been set up across Punjab, with plans to expand to 250 by the end of the year. Additionally, a 5,000-acre modern agricultural farm was launched as part of the initiative.

The Green Agri Mall and Services Company will provide farmers with essential agricultural inputs such as quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at discounted prices, along with affordable access to agricultural machinery, including drones.

Pak Army Chief Inaugurates Key Agricultural Projects To Boost Punjabs Farming Sector

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted that the development of modern agriculture in Punjab and Cholistan would lay the foundation for a revolution in the sector, contributing to the prosperity of farmers and the overall growth of Pakistan’s economy.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 February 2025 Saturday
 
Currency Buying Selling
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25
US Dollar USD 279.75
Euro EUR 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6
China Yuan CNY 37.59
Danish Krone DKK 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47
Indian Rupee INR 3.11
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18
New Zealand $ NZD 155.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71
Thai Baht THB 8.03
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search