Light rain expected in Punjab as cloudy weather persists

A new weather system has entered Punjab, bringing overcast skies and the possibility of light rain in select districts, including Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and the Pothohar region.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), while the province remains largely under cloud cover, the likelihood of significant rainfall remains minimal. Lahore, in particular, is expected to experience only light drizzle, if any, as the system moves through.

The weather system is forecast to exit Pakistan by tonight, further reducing chances of precipitation across Punjab. Meanwhile, Lahore has recorded a minimum temperature of 8°C, with the maximum expected to reach 24°C. The city has been experiencing a dry and cool spell, and meteorologists predict that this winter season may be shorter than usual due to a lack of substantial rainfall.

Despite the cloud cover, the PMD has advised residents to prepare for relatively stable weather conditions, with no significant temperature drops anticipated.

Yesterday, Lahore and several districts across Punjab witnessed a shift in weather, as cooler and cloudier conditions prevailed. The PMD has forecast overcast skies for the next two days, maintaining the current pattern of minimal rainfall and mild temperatures.

While light rain may occur in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Pothohar, the overall weather trend suggests a continuation of cloudy conditions rather than heavy showers. Experts note that the current system offers only a brief respite from the winter chill before clearer skies return in the coming days.