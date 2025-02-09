Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hania Aamir and Saim Ayub’s heartfelt encounter captivates fans

In a heartwarming display of humility, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently crossed paths with cricket star Saim Ayub at a charity event in London. The event, hosted by renowned Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq for his welfare organization ‘Sahara,’ brought together many esteemed guests, but it was the interaction between Hania and Saeem that stole the spotlight.

As the two met at the event, Hania, known for her down-to-earth persona, posed for a picture with the young cricketer, capturing a special fan moment. In an endearing gesture, Hania, who is known for her approachable and humble nature, requested a photo with Saim, instead of the other way around. She expressed her gratitude towards him for the moment and then, with a caring gesture, wished him well, telling him to take care of his health before bidding him farewell with a heartfelt “Allah Hafiz.”

This sweet encounter highlighted Hania’s authenticity, as she chose to interact with Saim in a way that made the interaction feel genuine and warm. Both stars had gathered at the event as special guests to support ‘Sahara,’ a philanthropic initiative dedicated to various humanitarian causes.

The exchange between Hania and Saim not only showcased their star power but also reflected the kindness and mutual respect shared between the two, further endearing them to their fans.

