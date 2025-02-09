President Asif Ali Zardari departs for Lisbon to condole the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan

In a show of solidarity and respect, President Asif Ali Zardari has left for Lisbon to express his condolences over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community. According to Express News, President Zardari will meet with Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the successor of the late Aga Khan IV, during his visit to offer his sympathies.

While in Lisbon, the President is also scheduled to hold talks with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, further strengthening diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Portugal.

This visit underscores the importance of maintaining warm relations with global leaders during moments of grief, as President Zardari extends Pakistan’s condolences on the loss of a prominent global figure.