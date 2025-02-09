Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM Netanyahu’s remarks about Palestinian state

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Pm Netanyahus Remarks About Palestinian State

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned, in unequivocal terms, the recent statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting that the Palestinian people should establish a state in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement today, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the remarks of Israeli Prime Minister are irresponsible, provocative and thoughtless, which is not only deeply offensive but also undermines and disregards the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent State on their own historical and legitimate territory.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and commends its steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just cause,” said Dar.

He said any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position and misrepresentation of its commitment to the Palestinian cause are deeply regrettable.

Ishaq Dar said, “Pakistan firmly believes that the Palestinian people have an inalienable right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.”

He said proposal that seeks to displace or relocate the Palestinian people from their ancestral homeland is unacceptable and constitutes a blatant violation of international law, United Nations resolutions and the principles of justice and fairness.

He said the government of Pakistan reiterates its unflinching support for the Palestinian cause and will continue to work closely with Saudi Arabia and other members of the international community to advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people and to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

The deputy prime minister urged the international community to denounce this provocative remark and hold Israel accountable for its continued attempts to undermine the peace process.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 290 292.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.25 308
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search