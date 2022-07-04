Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi version of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ goes viral (VIDEO)
Web Desk
07:53 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi version of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ goes viral (VIDEO)
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)
Share

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill continues to cement her position as the queen of hearts. Needless to say, Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves owing to her fashion choices and fun-loving persona.

Dubbed as the ‘Katrina Kaif of Punjab’, Gill enjoys an active presence on social media and has her fans hooked on her enthralling Instagram feed.

The Bigg Boss fame also has a successful Youtube family with more than two million followers. Recently, Shehnaaz shared a new vlog on her channel and needless to say, fans are loving her charming nature.

The cherry of the top is her Punjabi version of the hit ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ by Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez.

Earlier, Gill made a scintillating ramp debut recently, walking for designer Samant Chauhan where she was dressed up as a Rajputana bride.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. 

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

Shehnaaz Gill’s new beach video goes viral 03:40 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

Bollywood's sweetheart Shehnaaz Gill is often called Punjabi Katrina Kaif. Her personality and bewitching smile make ...

More From This Category
Ali Tariq, Alizeh Shah tease fans about upcoming ...
08:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Merub Ali’s cute interaction with Sarah ...
07:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah's new bold video goes ...
06:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Amar Khan’s new bold photos set internet on ...
05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan's new dance video goes viral
04:20 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Zarnish Khan entertains fans with new viral video
05:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Tariq, Alizeh Shah tease fans about upcoming project
08:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr