Shehnaaz Gill’s new beach video goes viral

Bollywood's sweetheart Shehnaaz Gill is often called Punjabi Katrina Kaif. Her personality and bewitching smile make fans delighted. 

In a recent video, Gill is on a beach enjoying herself joking that the water is attracted to her. The actress is fond of beaches and usually spends time there. In her Instagram post, Shehnaaz Gill enjoys the water splashes at the beach.

The Big Boss runner-up is seen standing barefoot in the sand, jumping happily and joking that it is daytime, yet the tides are high.

On her Instagram, she captioned the post, “Moon attracts water, but now see Shehnaaz attracts water!!”

  

Gill began her career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab, and as an actress in Sat Shri Akaal England. Gill's upcoming project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled to release in December 2022 marking her Bollywood debut.

