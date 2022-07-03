Komal Baig blessed with a baby boy

Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig and her husband welcomed a baby boy. Aima was quick to congratulate her sister on Instagram.

The Baig sisters share a lovely bond which is apparent due to the fact that Komal acts as the managing director for her celebrity sister.

Komal's Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory comments for the couple and the newborn. Both the mother and baby are in good health. 

Komal is married to Dubai-based blogger Salem AQ. The couple tied the knot back in August 2021.  

Aima Baig is a Pakistani singer with numerous hits under the belt. The Baazi singer is often compared to Ariana Grande, a Hollywood singer. Netizens trolled Baig but she clarified that Grande is "just an inspiration." She rose to fame with Lahore Se Aagey (2016), and her appearance in Coke Studio. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz in August 2019.     

