After Punjab, Sindh allows markets to remain open sans timings bar ahead of Eidal-Adha

KARACHI – The Sindh government followed the center and Punjab and abolished the restriction of closing markets at 9 pm, allowing traders to open business late at night ahead of Eidal-Adha.

Sindh Home Department made the decision to revoke early markers closure till July 11 while the traders eying the rush of customers in the markets ahead of Eid took a sigh of relief.

Earlier, the district administration of the federal capital Islamabad revoked the orders related to the closure of shops till July 10.

The provincial administration in the country’s most populous region Punjab first revoked the restriction to facilitate the trader’s community. The development comes after Traders Union holds talks with the top provincial administration.

Previously, the incumbent authorities limited the operational hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls, and restaurants under the energy conservation drive.