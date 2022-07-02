No more early closure of markets in Punjab ahead of Eidul Adha
No more early closure of markets in Punjab ahead of Eidul Adha
LAHORE – The provincial government in the country’s most populous region Punjab has allowed markets to remain open after 9 pm ahead of Eid ul-Adha.

The decision from provincial authorities has taken effect from Saturday, July 2. Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz mentioned that the decision of early closure of markets was lifted to facilitate the traders.

The decision will be implemented across Punjab from today.

Earlier, the Punjab government limited the operational hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls, and restaurants under the energy conservation drive.

Eid ul Adha in Pakistan will be observed on July 10 (Sunday), the festival on which Muslims venerate Prophet Ibrahim’s utter submission to Allah SWT, in his willingness to sacrifice his son.

Ahead of the Muslim festival, markets in South Asian country are wearing a festive look with people in hordes thronging shopping centers to shop for their attires. A large number of citizens are also visiting cattle markets for buying good-looking and healthy animals.

