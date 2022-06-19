Islamabad markets, malls to close down by 9pm

ISLAMABAD – The local administration on Sunday decided to close all markets and shopping malls in the federal capital by 9pm in the light of the country’s energy crisis.

According to a notification, only medical stores, hospitals, fuels stations, bakeries, and dairy shops are exempt from this ban.

Earlier, the PPP-led government in Sindh province and Punjab government had issued a notification to close all markets, and shopping malls at 9 pm, while

President Lahore Chamber Mian Nauman Kabir expressed resolve to contribute to the energy-saving plan amid widening shortages of generating fuels and petroleum products along with soaring energy costs.