Pakistan will continue efforts to facilitate Afghanistan peace and reconciliation process: FO
Web Desk
09:07 AM | 22 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan says it will continue efforts to facilitate the Afghanistan peace and reconciliation process for bringing an end to the 19-year-old conflict through a comprehensive and inclusive political solution.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui while replying to a host of questions during weekly briefing in Islamabad expressed the hope that the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement will lead to Intra-Afghan negotiations.

She said following the signing of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement, the Afghan peace process has gained momentum, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Spokesperson said we hope that the Afghan leaders would work together for the ultimate aim of peace and reconciliation.

