Coronavirus pandemic: Sindh govt imposes complete ban on shopping malls, restaurants for 15 days
Web Desk
08:50 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: Sindh govt imposes complete ban on shopping malls, restaurants for 15 days
Share

HYDERABAD - in a bid to halt the spread of deadly coronavirus the Sindh government has imposed complete ban on restaurants, shopping mallls/centers.

According to media details, general merchandise markets - electronic, auto parts, clothes, furniture - restaurants in hotels/social clubs, public beaches, entertainment parks, swimming pools and tea shops also banned with an effect from March 18, for the period of 15 days, in the limits of Hyderabad Division, said the notification issued here late Tuesday night.

The commissioner by exercising of powers under section 2(17) of General Clause Act-West, Pakistan 1956, has imposed complete ban upon opening of all places mentioned above.

As a relief to the general public, all groceries stores, super markets, pharmacies/medical stores, essential food supply shops such as fruit, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, milk shops and general stores are exempted from the above mentioned restricted places and may remain opened for 24 hours, the notification read.

The notification further said home delivery/take away of food items from restaurants is also allowed in the local limits of Hyderabad Division.

More From This Category
Lockdown can be imposed if situations worsen in ...
12:13 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
Pakistan remembers war hero MM Alam on his 7th ...
10:37 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
ECC meeting to discuss five-point agenda today
09:59 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: Sindh govt imposes complete ...
08:50 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan asks rich economies to ...
11:37 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
'No need to panic': PM Imran addresses nation as ...
08:53 PM | 17 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Another Hollywood celeb tested positive for coronavirus
02:22 PM | 17 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr