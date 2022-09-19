Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

LAHORE – The Punjab government has registered terrorism case against Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for allegedly inciting violence and religious hatred against ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Daily Pakistan, was registered on the complaint of a citizen, Irshad Rehman, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The terrorism case also nominated Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Khan and Controller Program Rashid Baig at the Green Town police station in Lahore.

Punjab Interior Minister Hashim Dogar confirmed the development, saying inciting religious hatred and violence against any citizen will not be tolerated.

The complainant accused the federal PML-N minister of twisting the PTI chief's statements. Javed Latif used the ‘religion card’ against the former PM and incited religious hatred with his own interpretations, the FIR said.

The development comes weeks after Islamabad cops booked former Pakistani premier Imran Khan for hurling threats at the head of police and a female judge during a fiery speech in the capital.

Ex-PM Imran Khan to be indicted in contempt of ... 03:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to indict former prime minister Imran Khan for contempt in ...

Khan was earlier granted temporary protection from arrest, however, the Islamabad High Court decided to indict Khan in the case. Experts suggest that the PTI leader could end up behind bars if he is convicted or it could lead to his disqualification from politics.