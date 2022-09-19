Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif
Web Desk
12:10 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government has registered terrorism case against Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for allegedly inciting violence and religious hatred against ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Daily Pakistan, was registered on the complaint of a citizen, Irshad Rehman, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The terrorism case also nominated Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Khan and Controller Program Rashid Baig at the Green Town police station in Lahore.

Punjab Interior Minister Hashim Dogar confirmed the development, saying inciting religious hatred and violence against any citizen will not be tolerated.

The complainant accused the federal PML-N minister of twisting the PTI chief's statements. Javed Latif used the ‘religion card’ against the former PM and incited religious hatred with his own interpretations, the FIR said.

The development comes weeks after Islamabad cops booked former Pakistani premier Imran Khan for hurling threats at the head of police and a female judge during a fiery speech in the capital.

Ex-PM Imran Khan to be indicted in contempt of ... 03:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to indict former prime minister Imran Khan for contempt in ...

Khan was earlier granted temporary protection from arrest, however, the Islamabad High Court decided to indict Khan in the case. Experts suggest that the PTI leader could end up behind bars if he is convicted or it could lead to his disqualification from politics.

More From This Category
Angelina Jolie to visit flood-hit Pakistan soon: ...
01:14 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Several injured after earthquake triggers ...
12:44 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Karachi man burns son alive for not doing homework
11:49 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
Pakistani FM Bilawal arrives in US to attend UNGA ...
11:15 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
BISE Multan announces 9th Class Result 2022 ...
08:00 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
BISE Rawalpindi announces 9th Class Result 2022 ...
10:13 AM | 19 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie to visit flood-hit Pakistan soon: reports
01:14 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr