08:27 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Faisalabad by-election: PML-N fumes after PTI supporter threatened ‘to kill’ Maryam Nawaz (VIDEO)
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
FAISALABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded an action against a man, who appears to be supporter of Imran Khan-led PTI in a viral video, for allegedly threatening to kill Maryam Nawaz.

The video, shared by PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry on Twitter, shows a man speaking at a corner meeting as part of PTI’s campaign for by-election in NA-108, Faisalabad, where Imran Khan is contesting the polls. PML-N has picked Abid Sher Ali as its candidate.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on October 16.

In presence of PTI leaders, including former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri, the man can be heard saying that he will not spare Maryam Nawaz if Imran Khan is illegally arrested.

As he was hurling the threats, Suri did not stop him while the other PTI supporters can be seen cheering him in the video.

However, Tallal Chaudhry has pinned blames on Imran Khan for the threats. He asked police and Election Commission of Pakistan to take action, otherwise “we will go to any extend to protect our leadership”.

