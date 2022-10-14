Faisalabad by-election: PML-N fumes after PTI supporter threatened ‘to kill’ Maryam Nawaz (VIDEO)
Share
FAISALABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded an action against a man, who appears to be supporter of Imran Khan-led PTI in a viral video, for allegedly threatening to kill Maryam Nawaz.
The video, shared by PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry on Twitter, shows a man speaking at a corner meeting as part of PTI’s campaign for by-election in NA-108, Faisalabad, where Imran Khan is contesting the polls. PML-N has picked Abid Sher Ali as its candidate.
The by-election is scheduled to be held on October 16.
In presence of PTI leaders, including former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri, the man can be heard saying that he will not spare Maryam Nawaz if Imran Khan is illegally arrested.
فیصل آباد ضمنی الیکشن میں“مریم نواز کو قتل کرنے کی دھمکی”— Tallal Chaudry (@TallalPMLN) October 13, 2022
اسکی ذمہ داری عمران خان پر ہے جو خود فیصل آباد NA108 سے امیدوار ہے۔شکست دیکھ کر اب دھمکیاں دی جا رہی ہیں
الیکشن کمیشن اور پولیس ایکشن لے ورنہ اپنی قیادت کی حفاظت کے لئے ہر حد تک جا سکتے ہیں@ECP_Pakistan@OfficialDPRPP pic.twitter.com/bu0IwOQHvy
As he was hurling the threats, Suri did not stop him while the other PTI supporters can be seen cheering him in the video.
However, Tallal Chaudhry has pinned blames on Imran Khan for the threats. He asked police and Election Commission of Pakistan to take action, otherwise “we will go to any extend to protect our leadership”.
- Faisalabad by-election: PML-N fumes after PTI supporter threatened ...08:27 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
-
- Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup07:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- IMF, World Bank assure support as Pakistan reels from devastating ...07:06 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Shamoon Abbasi narrowly escapes a car accident on motorway04:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Mathira's quirky pledge for breast cancer awareness goes viral03:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022