Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee takes oath

LAHORE – The oath taking ceremony of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee was held at Punjab Assembly in Lahore on Friday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Mr. Muhammad Sibtain Khan administered oath from President Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Mr. Akhlaq Bajwa and Secretary Mr. Hassaan Ahmed.

Addressing the ceremony, Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan congratulated the newly office bearers of the Press Gallery Committee.

He said that journalist community reposed full confidence in Mr. Akhlaq Bajwa and Mr Hassaan Ahmed and hoped that they will resolve the issues of their community. He said Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee had got an important role for dissemination of Assembly proceedings to the general public.

He said that Assembly secretariat was incomplete without Press Gallery. He said role of journalism, cannot be denied for development in any country and journalists role is important for promotion of democracy in the country.

He expressed hope that newly elected committee would play its due role for promotion of stability and harmony.

He said journalists played a role of bridge between public representatives and general public.

He said that freedom of press and rights of journalists would be ensured and entry of journalists in Assembly Secretariat be restored.

He also summoned a meeting with newly elected representatives of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery on Monday for resolution of their issues.

Later, addressing the ceremony the President Press Gallery Committee, Mr. Akhlaq Ahmad Bajwa and Secretary Press Gallery Committee, Mr. Hassaan Ahmed said that new office bearers would try their best to solve issues being faced by the Assembly correspondents, regarding coverage of the Provincial Assembly proceedings.