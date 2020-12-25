Meer Punjabi Mela 2020 begins in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE – Meer Punjabi Mela returns to Lahore to present a weekend of folk-music performances, Punjabi cultural shows, and installations from local as well as international artists.

The MPM (Meer Punjabi Mela) 2020 will take place 26-27th December 2020, once again at the Open Air Theater, Baagh e Jinnah, Lahore.

Folk-Music and Punjabi Cultural Pioneer, the Meer Punjabi Mela 2020 is set to return after a highly successful presentation last year. This Lahore-based festival will showcase a diverse range of musical and cultural acts across several genres – linked by the common theme that all involve Punjabi Cultural Touch. This year’s very special guests are considered to be the inventors or pioneers of respective music or cultural genres.

Other highlights include Ali Arshad Meer Awards, Kul Punjab Mushaira: that is, all Punjab poetry recitation session, Gaon; singing, and Natak Mandali; that is theatrical performance. The festival will also welcome other highly prestigious scholars to present researches and thoughts on Punjabi literature, culture, and literary services of Professor Ali Arshad Meer.

This year’s festival will witness presence of some big guns like Riaz Danashwar, Ammar Shah Kazmi, Afzal Ajiz, Asim Aslam, Iffat Ashiq, Ejaz, Karamat Mughal, Zubair Ahmed, Dr. Parveen Malik, Professor LalaRukh Bukhari, Farooq Nadeem, Iqbal Qaisar, Amir Riaz Toto, Professor Saeed Bhutta, Ajmal Jami, Mushtaq Qamar, and Ilyas Ghumman. Also, this year’s musical line-up has been curated by some of the well-known performers.

“We’re very pleased to once again bring the Meer Punjabi Mela 2020 to Lahore after such a successful 12-years perpetual presentation.” said festival organiser, Junaid Meer. “We are thrilled with this year’s line-up and especially excited to be presenting a rare performance from local as well as international artists simultaneously on one stage.”