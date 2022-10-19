SIBF all set to educate, and entertain children with hundreds of activities, shows and workshops

SHARJAH – With a total of 623 vibrant and edutainment activities lined up for the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2022) that runs from November 2 – 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah, young visitors have plenty of options to keep themselves entertained through interactive workshops, theatre shows, and edutainment activities led by 45 professionals and experts from 14 countries.

The expansive programming agenda for children at SIBF 2022, which runs under the theme ‘Spread the Word’, is designed to nurture creativity and imagination and help children of all ages unleash their artistic potential.

123 shows

During the 12-day cultural extravaganza, 123 immersive theatrical shows and roaming parades led by 22 artists and performers from eight countries will nourish and foster the imagination of young children.

‘Toy Tale’ play

‘Toy Tale’, an exciting musical, is a play that explores the impact of children’s addiction to video games. The events unfold in an abandoned toy store where young children will experience and learn the negative consequences of their obsession with video games, especially those that are not age-appropriate.

The diverse cast includes Ahmed Al Najjar, Hussein Al Mahdi, Heba Al Durri, Dima Ahmed, Iman Faisal, Malak Abu Zaid, Muhammad Al Muslim, Jana Al Failakawi, Saud AlZarouni.

Living Lamp Posts

An enchanting and illuminating act, the Living Lamp Posts are a marvellous moving display of ornate light and colour that will light up visitors’ faces and fill them with joy as they stroll through the fair’s halls.

Pinocchio on Ice

The adventures of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who becomes a boy with the touch of a fairy's wand and whose nose grows longer when he lies, will come to life on the ice rink with elaborate props, colourful costumes and amazing acrobatics.

Speed Painter

SIBF visitors can look forward to the fast paced, high energy of talented artists who will delight audiences with their lighting-fast painting skills. Infusing gentle humour as they execute dynamic artworks, the theatrical art show springs a pleasant surprise when the painter turns his artwork upside down.

Scienza Della Plastica

Visitors will gain an introduction into the science of plastics and explore the secrets of plastic recycling through amazing science experiments packed with spectacular optical illusions and peppered with fun facts throughout the mesmerising show.

In addition, the 12-day cultural event will host a diverse range of vibrant activities and workshops each day, targeting children of varied age groups to expand the knowledge and experiences of young generations. The action-packed agenda of activities including science and interactive workshops are led by qualified experts from across a spectrum of art, science and creative disciplines, and will help visitors hone their skills and unleash their talents.