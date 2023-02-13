Collaborative efforts required to control human trafficking

ISLAMABAD – Human trafficking, a multi-billion dollar organised crime, is a transnational issue that makes young men and women more vulnerable, particularly in the times of economic meltdown and high inflation. Citizens, especially the youth that is over 60 percent of Pakistan’s total population needs to be sensitized about this serious offence, this was emphasized during a seminar organised at the Department of Sociology, International Islamic University, Islamabad in collaboration with the Pakistan-US Alumni Network.
The seminar was attended by over a hundred students, faculty members, and other stakeholders. Dr. Akhlaq Ahmad, Chairperson Department of Sociology while welcoming the attendants highlighted that human trafficking was a serious threat for young people who wish to study or work abroad at any cost as they can be easy targets for the traffickers.
Prof. Dr. Farhan Navid Yousaf, the Director of Centre for Peace and Security Studies at University of the Punjab, Lahore was the main organiser of this seminar. “Human Trafficking stems from the social issues and people at the margins of society such as poor, children, women and young people are disproportionately affected”, he said. Dr. Farhan stressed that people who are given false hope that they might find work, a spouse, or have a better life abroad, notably in Europe and the Middle East, quickly realise that they were deceived by the traffickers.
FIA Director Humyun Masood Sandhu highlighted the efforts made by Government of Pakistan to get rid of human trafficking. He said that Pakistan has improved its international ranking and is committed to combat the threat of human trafficking by creating a strong coordination infrastructure that would bring traffickers to justice and safeguard victims.
Syed Kausar Abbas, the Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization, a civil society organization emphasized the role of NGOs in raising awareness regarding human trafficking and working in collaboration with government department for the implementation of concerned laws. While Dr. Naseem, Associate of Professor of Law spoke about the laws concerning human trafficking and their implementation in Pakistan.
Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dean Social Sciences at International Islamic University, Islamabad talked about media’s role in both promoting and controlling this menace. “If traffickers can use social media to trap people into trafficking, we must use same platform to raise awareness among youth so they may not become victims”, he stressed. Vice President of IIUI, Dr. Ayaz Afsar said the academia should conduct research on the issues related to human trafficking so that Pakistan may design evidence-based intervention to fight against this crime.
Mr. Paul Giblin, the Public Diplomacy Officer at the US Embassy, Islamabad spoke about the efforts of the US government to strengthen anti-trafficking interventions in Pakistan. “We are supporting awareness raising initiatives and strengthening the cooperation with Pakistani government and law enforcement agencies. We are also sensitizing government officials from Pakistan through exchange programs in the US”, he said. Mr. Giblin believes that collaborative efforts are required to control human trafficking.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271
|273
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|73.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
