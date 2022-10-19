Yashma Gill celebrates birthday with friends
Share
Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's up-and-coming artist Yashma Gill who recently celebrated her birthday in what seems to be an low-key yet heartwarming birthday party.
The Piya Naam Ka Diya diva was accompanied by her closest industry friends including A-list actress Hania Aamir for the big day.
Keeping it classic, the Alif actress held celebrations with her tight-knit friends. Clad in a casual black and white outfit, the Ghari Do Ghari actress posed with her mouth-watering birthday cake for her loyal fans and followers.
To wish the Kahan Ho Tum actress, Pakistan's topnotch actress and Gill's closest friend Hania Aamir stopped by bringing some balloons for the divas to have fun.
Surprisingly, Gill -who is a certified cat person- invited her pet cat to be the other star besides Aamir.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Gustakh, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Nazneen, Azmaish, and Bebaak.
Here's how Yashma Gill is a true cricket fan 03:10 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Pakistan defeated England by three runs in a thriller match at National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday. Haris Rauf‘s ...
-
-
- Four-year-old booked for 'attacking' couple in Rawalpindi08:27 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
- Burhan Mirza on dealing with negative energy at the workplace08:07 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan weighs option to import oil from Russia08:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
-
- SC dismisses Sophia Mirza’s petition against Sadaf Naz06:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
-
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022