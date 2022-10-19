Yashma Gill celebrates birthday with friends

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's up-and-coming artist Yashma Gill who recently celebrated her birthday in what seems to be an low-key yet heartwarming birthday party.

The Piya Naam Ka Diya diva was accompanied by her closest industry friends including A-list actress Hania Aamir for the big day.

Keeping it classic, the Alif actress held celebrations with her tight-knit friends. Clad in a casual black and white outfit, the Ghari Do Ghari actress posed with her mouth-watering birthday cake for her loyal fans and followers.

To wish the Kahan Ho Tum actress, Pakistan's topnotch actress and Gill's closest friend Hania Aamir stopped by bringing some balloons for the divas to have fun.

Surprisingly, Gill -who is a certified cat person- invited her pet cat to be the other star besides Aamir.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Gustakh, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Nazneen, Azmaish, and Bebaak.