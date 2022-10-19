Yashma Gill celebrates birthday with friends
Web Desk
04:45 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Yashma Gill celebrates birthday with friends
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's up-and-coming artist Yashma Gill who recently celebrated her birthday in what seems to be an low-key yet heartwarming birthday party.

The Piya Naam Ka Diya diva was accompanied by her closest industry friends including A-list actress Hania Aamir for the big day.

Keeping it classic, the Alif actress held celebrations with her tight-knit friends. Clad in a casual black and white outfit, the Ghari Do Ghari actress posed with her mouth-watering birthday cake for her loyal fans and followers.

To wish the Kahan Ho Tum actress, Pakistan's topnotch actress and Gill's closest friend Hania Aamir stopped by bringing some balloons for the divas to have fun.

Surprisingly, Gill -who is a certified cat person- invited her pet cat to be the other star besides Aamir.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Gustakh, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Nazneen, Azmaish, and Bebaak.

Here's how Yashma Gill is a true cricket fan 03:10 PM | 26 Sep, 2022

Pakistan defeated England by three runs in a thriller match at National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday. Haris Rauf‘s ...

More From This Category
TikToker Romaisa Khan entertains admirers with ...
08:30 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Farhan Saeed wins hearts with new BTS video
07:30 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
SC dismisses Sophia Mirza’s petition against ...
06:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Aagha Ali has cutest answer for all fans asking ...
08:50 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Elizabeth Debicki all praise for ‘The Crown’ ...
07:35 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' shatters box office ...
06:45 PM | 19 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Romaisa Khan entertains admirers with new video
08:30 PM | 19 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr